Teeing Off

Chapman Golf Club — The Saturday competition was men versus women on a match-play format. At the end of the day there was no winner as they drew 5 all.
However, there were betterball winners for both men and women. The betterball winners for men were J Masuku/M Masuku -49 points, and on the women it was M Kahwena / J Amaira -46.
On Sunday the club hosted the Sunday Swingers Golf Society who played an individual Stableford competition. The top five winners were 1 T Zvanyadza -38 points, 2 K Horonga -37, 3 T K Ncube -37, 4 S Mazonde -36, 5 I Mukudu -33.
On Friday there was the Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe golf day. The winners of the four-ball betterball Stableford competition were M Masaya / T Musingani -50 points, 2 J Masuku / T Mandoza -45, 3 N Khan/ K Khan -44, 4 E Sithole/R Musariri -44, 5 S Muchenje /A Manning -44.
The Wednesday Club four-ball betterball Stableford competition was sponsored by Edgars Stores. Winners were 1 J T Patel/D Gullab -48 points, 2 K Kamupira/J Muchena -47, 3 T Mandoza/T Tagumirwa -46.
Ruwa Country Club — The only game which was played at the club on Saturday was the Golfers of Rare Abilities Golf Society competition. They played a medal game and the top three winners were, 1 Eng J Musoko -77 net, 2 L T Chawota -79, 3 Rev S Mutamangira -82.
Country Club — On Saturday the competition played was an individual Stableford and was won by 1 C Njawaya -41, 2 C Harris -37. The four-ball betterball Stableford Wednesday Club winners were 1 K Ford / Sly -46 points, 2 M Pondaponda / S Rusere -46.
Falcon Golf Club — On Saturday the club competition was a bogey plus.
Winners were 1 T D Badze +6, 2 P Masuku +4, 3 E Stabel +3, 4 N Milazi +3. The Sunday individual Stableford competition winners were 1 N Milazi -37 points, 2 I Chisepo -35, 3 J Milazi -33, 4 B Chibvuri -32.
Hillside Golf Club (Mutare) — The club celebrated the unique once-in-a-lifetime Friday on the 11-11-11 (the 11th day of the 11th month of the year 2011).
The special day winners of the individual Stableford played were 1 M Chikwana -41 points, 2 S Matanga -35, 3 T Matongo -35, 4 C J Dzangare -35, 5 P Simbanegavi -35. Saturdays are not normal scheduled competition days unless there is some sponsorship.
However, this Saturday was unique as members decided to have an individual Stableford competition. Winners were 1 S Matanga -39 points, 2 P Takaidza -36, 3 F Chimhini -35.
The main weekly competition which is the Wednesday Club competition was last week reserved for the Tabvuma Memorial Tournament. The game format was individual Stableford and the winners were 1 M Ruchiyo -45 points, 2 E Neville -41, 3 M Chikwana -38.
Royal Harare Golf Club — On Saturday there were three medal competitions in one, ie a player had a chance of winning three prizes after playing one round of golf.
First, the Montagu Trophy was won by P Muhwati on 65 net and the runner-up was S Saoneka- 69. Second, the Final Medal divisional winners were C Division- runner-up was K Markhardt -73 net and winner E Senzanje -70. B Division- runner-up P Mtara -70 net, winner P. Muhwati -65. A Division runner-up Y Bhagat -71 net and winner S Saoneka -69.
The Extra Medal winners were C Division — runner-up Pro H Chinyanga -72 net and winner T Senzanje -70. B Division -runner-up P Mtara -70 net, winner was P Muhwati -65, A Division runner-up S Mutepha -69 net and winner S Saoneka -69 on a count out. The best gross score was 73 by K Mhandu.
For any feedback/comments contact, Tavenganiswa Mabikacheche at The Centre for Training and Research Services on email:
thecentretraining@gmail.com or mobile no. +263712200922 /+263772319612
