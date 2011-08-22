Meth’s ghastly injury

Zimbabwe seamer Keegan Meth has suffered a laceration to the lower lip and lost three upper row teeth following a ghastly incident at the end of the Bangladesh innings in the final ODI in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Meth, who bowled the final over of the Bangladesh innings, was hit in the mouth by Nasir Hossain’s full-blooded straight shot off the last ball.

He went down immediately in pain, and had to be stretchered off the field with a bloodied face.

Meth played no further part in the game as Zimbabwe lost by 93 runs, conceding Bangladesh a second consolation win after having sealed the series with three straight victories.

Meth was treated by the doctor on call at the ground, before he had his lower lip sutured at a nearby hospital.

He was able to join his team-mates during the chase and also took part in the celebrations following the series win.

The extent of damage to his jaws and mouth can only be ascertained following the dentist’s report and an X-ray examination.

“Due to the extent of the injury we had to rush him (Meth) to the hospital,” the team physio Amato Machikicho said. “He will have to go for X-rays tomorrow (yesterday) to establish the nature of the dental injury. “He will require some orthodentistry for the three teeth and any other possible injuries that might have ensued from the impact.” —Cricinfo

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw