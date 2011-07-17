St Georges clinch rugby sevens festival

St Georges College were on Saturday crowed the Peterhouse/AMG Global Annual Rugby Seven’s Festival winners.

The festival saw five schools, St Georges, Prince Edward, St John’s College, Lomagundi College and the hosts, Peterhouse competing in three winter sports — hockey, football and rugby.

AMG Global was the chief sponsor of the festival which is the brainchild of Paul Davis, the headmaster of Ruzawi School in Marondera.

Prince Edward B beat St Georges 1-0 before they were outclassed by the same team in the A side final after a penalty shoot-out.

The finals for the hockey B sides between Peterhouse and St Georges saw the hosts winning 3-0 and in the A final Prince Edward gunned Peterhouse by a single goal.

In rugby there were four categories, Under-14, U-15, U-16 and Open.

St Georges’ last minute try demolished the hosting team in the Under-14 category, and the college also beat Lomagundi 14-7 in the Under-15 while St John’s beat Lomagundi 10-0 in the Under-16 and the final match between Peterhouse and St John’s saw the hosts beating the visiting school 21-19 in a tight match.

Overall, St Georges had 74 points, followed by Peterhouse with 51 points, Lomagundi on third with 44 points and St John’s and Prince Edward had 37 and 34 respectively.

Ruzawi, Lilfordia, St John’s Prep, Hartman House, Gateway, Springvale House, Lendy Park and Eaglesvale will feature in the second event this weekend at Ruzawi.

