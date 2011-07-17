St Georges clinch rugby sevens festival

By newsday
- July 17, 2011

St Georges College were on Saturday crowed the Peterhouse/AMG Global Annual Rugby Seven’s Festival winners.

The festival saw five schools, St Georges, Prince Edward, St John’s College, Lomagundi College and the hosts, Peterhouse competing in three winter sports — hockey, football and rugby.

AMG Global was the chief sponsor of the festival which is the brainchild of Paul Davis, the headmaster of Ruzawi School in Marondera.
Prince Edward B beat St Georges 1-0 before they were outclassed by the same team in the A side final after a penalty shoot-out.

The finals for the hockey B sides between Peterhouse and St Georges saw the hosts winning 3-0 and in the A final Prince Edward gunned Peterhouse by a single goal.

In rugby there were four categories, Under-14, U-15, U-16 and Open.

Classifieds.co.zw

Cars

Electronics

Building Supplies

Services

Property, Houses

Dating

Home, Garden

Vehicle Parts

Commercial Supplies

Health, Beauty

Jobs

Groceries

Webdev

Domains

Hosting & Email

Cloud Servers

Websites

Shopping Carts

Web Security

Paynow

Utility Bills

Wifi Hotspots

Airtime

Broadband

Phone

Tuition Fees

St Georges’ last minute try demolished the hosting team in the Under-14 category, and the college also beat Lomagundi 14-7 in the Under-15 while St John’s beat Lomagundi 10-0 in the Under-16 and the final match between Peterhouse and St John’s saw the hosts beating the visiting school 21-19 in a tight match.

Overall, St Georges had 74 points, followed by Peterhouse with 51 points, Lomagundi on third with 44 points and St John’s and Prince Edward had 37 and 34 respectively.

Ruzawi, Lilfordia, St John’s Prep, Hartman House, Gateway, Springvale House, Lendy Park and Eaglesvale will feature in the second event this weekend at Ruzawi.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw


5 Comments

  1. Charlie Kinzle

    I simply want to tell you that I am just newbie to blogging and truly loved this web page. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your blog post . You definitely have good posts. Cheers for sharing with us your website page.

    Reply

  2. Aundrea Yarboro

    If you wish to weight and dimensions your own reimbursement, look at the RATES web-site and also thin air else.

    Reply

  3. John Deere Service Manuals

    Everyone is pretty much does their part in this movie but Charlie Day is the one who stands out here.

    Reply

  4. fashion urban tv

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be useful to read content from other writers and use a little something from other web sites.

    Reply

  5. learn guitar online with my streaming guitar lessons

    Hi, I believe your blog may be having web browser compatibility problems. When I take a look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it’s got some overlapping issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great website.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *