Sandra appointed Slice Pizzeria brand ambassador

BY SINDISO DUBE

BULAWAYO songbird and dancer Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi was on Sunday appointed brand ambassador fastfood outlet Slice Pizzeria as it opened a new branch, located at the corner of Joshua Nkomo Street and 4th Avenue.

Slice Pizzeria is a Bulawayo-based outlet that specialises in pizza and other menus. The brand recently opened its second branch in the city and it is looking forward to expanding nationwide.

With this Slice Pizzeria latest deal, Ndebele adds on to her many endorsements which include Nyaradzo Funeral, Traffic Safety of Zimbabwe and ZOL.

“I am happy to join the Slice Pizzeria family and I thank them for entrusting their brand with me. I will be helping them put their name out there in the world,” she said.

“I am happy to see local businesses supporting and working hand-in-hand with the arts. We hope to see more of this in the arts and local businesses.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing event, Slice Pizzeria managing director Nomagugu Dube said they were hoping to reap more rewards with Ndebele Sibindi on board.

“We are happy to have Ndebele-Sibindi as part of our team and we hope to reach greater heights. We sought her because of her influence and social capital as a musician and businesswoman,” she said.

“We are confident that she will help to market our brand and bring more clients to our business. We thank everyone who has been supportive of our growing business and we are looking

forward to broadening our influence and base across the country,” she said.