Standard Chartered in a drive to support young people hit by Covid-19

Financial services giant, Standard Chartered Zimbabwe has launched a new community project to support young people in recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project is part of #Futuremakers programme, a global initiative by the Bank to tackle inequality by promoting economic inclusion for young people.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic is impacting individuals, businesses and communities throughout our markets. Young people have been hit hard with dramatically fewer work and training opportunities available, and an uncertain future ahead. We are thrilled that Enactus Zimbabwe will be delivering this Futuremakers project to support young people in our communities,” Standard Chartered bank Zimbabwe chief executive Ralph Watungwa said.

Delivered by BOOST Fellowship with funding from the Standard Chartered Foundation, the project aims to support young people between 18 and 25 who are struggling to find work or start businesses in today’s challenging economic environment.

BOOST Fellowship executive director, Ms Cleopatra Makoni said, “Young people globally and intensely our Zimbabwean youth have not been spared by the adverse effects of the COVID 19 pandemic. From missing classes, delayed career progression and reduced to nil availability of opportunities to develop the crucial skills required to enable them to get a good job, ideate and start a meaningful business and improve their respective communities. We are pleased to be able to support young people in need through this #Futuremakers project.”

The programme will provide them with employability and entrepreneurship skills training, mentoring and business support.

Youths can register by clicking this link to participate in the project or obtain a form for physical registration from the ministry of youth, sports, arts and recreation offices near you.

10 winners of the Start Up Challenge will be awarded seed funding of USD1000.00 each plus business incubation, scaling up and mentorship.

In 2020, Standard Chartered set up a USD50 million COVID-19 Global Charitable Fund to provide emergency relief and economic support for communities impacted by COVID-19.

The Bank has committed USD25 million to support youth-focused economic recovery projects as part of Futuremakers by Standard Chartered. The Standard Chartered Foundation is the lead delivery partner for Futuremakers projects, including projects supporting economic recovery from COVID-19.

