Nyasha David drops new album

BY KIMBERLY KARIATI

MUSICIAN Nyasha David Dengwani today drops a 17-track album titled Songs of David that shows his versatility and diversity as an artiste.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style the R&B singer said the album expresses his artistry and depth of his talent as he taps into new musical markets.

“The album is about the fullness of my artistry. Many have known me as an advocate of love, as that guy who always sings love songs, but this album is different. It shows the depth of where l can reach as an artiste,” he said.

“I believe it is also a stepping stone into different musical markets that is what we are aiming for. I am going to be a big artiste with this album.”

He said the album that features the likes of dancehall singer Dobba Don, Mwenje Mathole, Vasco, Tymbah and Tytanwas born out of his daily experiences and relation to David from the bible.

“I relate so much to David from the bible, he was a musician and a King. I believe in my artistry and when it comes to music, I am a King. It might take long for people to realise, but they are going to see it soon,” he said.

“The album title was inspired by the fact that people have had Songs of Solomon and it is now time to hear Songs of David. Life experiences are also an inspiration for my music because of these experiences we have. If I did not have experiences there would be no music whatsoever.”

Dengwani said team effort evident in the album enabled him to maximise his full potential.

“Team effort is very crucial as I cannot do it all alone and this is why some artiste had to be there so that there is diversity on the album. I think this team effort also played a huge part in the depth of the album as other artistes push and inspire you,” he said.

“We dived into Ndebele, Zulu, English and Shona. We are tapping into the regional and international market. I believe it is going to work out, there is a market for a reason. Language is not a barrier.”

Dengwani said he was working on the videos for the album that has songs such as Njenjere, Gona, Ikoko, and others featuring various artistes.