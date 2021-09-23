Nutty O drops debut album

BY TATENDA CHITAURO

MBARE- BORN dancehall star Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadza, popularly known as Nutty O in the music circles today drops his highly-anticipated debut 14-track album titled Mustard Seed.

Nutty O who has been active in the music industry for years releasing hit songs after hits such as Kokai and Safe among others, was yet to release an album.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nutty O said the Mustard Seed album is worth the wait adding that the album is themed around love.

“As for the message, the album is about love, self-motivation, character building and praising the highest God,” he said.

“The album has a double-digit number of tracks that will touch on various sounds, philosophy, commentary and entertainment.”

The Buggati-hit maker said he has collaborated with both local and international stars.

“Behind every great man is a praying mother. I open up the Mustard Seed album with my mother’s prayer which is the mustard seed prayer. Hope people get inspired and can relate too,” he said.

“I am grateful to the fans and the ABX family for the support and being with me over the years.”

The album has been endorsed by other big artistes in the music scene such as award-winning dancehall chanter Wallace “Winky D” Chirimuko.

The versatile Nutty O has worked with different record labels and artsites such as Kenako Music, Military Touch Movement, Jah Prayzah and EX Q before going solo.

He has been getting praises and acknowledgement from Jamaican artistes such as Roman Virgo and locally people have been likening him to Nigerian superstar Wizkid.

