Harare okays construction of stadium at Donnybrook

By Moses Matenga

Harare City Council has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art sporting centre in Donnybrook in partnership with Nakiso Consortium, a property developer linked to former Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe.

According to lease agreements between council and Nakiso, working with three other developers, the sport facility will be built at an open space adjacent to Donnybrook Racecourse.

Minutes of the finance committee indicates that Nakiso Consortium was allocated 7,3 hectares to construct sporting, educational and entertainment facilities and other amenities to support the initiative.

“The lessee shall use the stand for sporting, educational and entertainment purposes only and other purpose incidental thereto and for no other purpose without the prior written consent of the lessor (council). In addition, the lessee shall not erect or cause to be erected on the stand any buildings or other improvements on the site without the prior written consent of the lessor,” part of the agreement between Nakiso and the Harare City Council read.

So far, work has begun for the construction of the stadium while other facilities are at the approval stage.

Mukupe, who fronts Nakiso, said the project was meant to bring social amenities to the Donnybrook area.

“Economic development is complemented by the presence of social infrastructure such as sporting facilities, cinemas and educational infrastructure. As Nakiso, we have seen it prudent to ensure the country’s development story is complete and provide the social amenities that have been missing in the Donnybrook area”, Mukupe said.

The existing sporting and recreational facilities within the neighbourhood, like racing and gun club, are white-dominated and only serve the rich and elite, but the Nakiso project will accommodate everyone from the surrounding communities of Mabvuku, Tafara, Donnybrook, Greendale and Manresa.

In the same area, the council allocated five hectares to Harrison Marange for the construction of an educational facility. Work has already

begun.

Last week, the Environmental Management Agency attempted to block the project, saying it was being undertaken on a wetland.