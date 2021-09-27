China says it will reduce abortions for ‘non-medical purposes’

China will reduce the number of abortions performed for “non-medical purposes”, the country’s cabinet announced in new guidelines issued on Monday.

The State Council said action would also be taken to avoid unwanted pregnancies and to encourage men to “share responsibility” in preventing them. Authorities aim to improve sex education and strengthen post-abortion and post-childbirth family planning services, the ruling body added.

“The basic national policy of gender equality and the principle of giving priority to children need to be implemented in depth,” said Huang Xiaowei, deputy director of the State Council’s National Working Committee on Women and Children.

China has already enacted strict measures aimed at preventing sex-selective abortions, which have been criticized for contributing to gender inequality.