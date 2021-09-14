Sibanda, Masuku stick to Bosso

BY Fortune Mbele

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku have reversed their earlier decision to quit Highlanders and were yesterday expected to join the rest of the squad in training as they prepare for the Chibuku Super Cup resumption.

The Chibuku Super Cup is expected to start this monthend after it was suspended in July due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. At the time, the Highlanders players were going into their second month without receiving their salaries with Sibanda and Masuku indicating that they were leaving the club in protest.

Sibanda went on Facebook to announce his exit while Masuku wrote to chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo yesterday played down the earlier announcements by the duo.

“They (Sibanda and Masuku) are part of the squad. It was unfortunate that their issues went out and were blown out of proportion but the truth is it was an internal matter which has been dealt with,” Moyo said.

Sakunda Holdings have committed to sponsoring Highlanders and Dynamos and the deal will thrust the Bosso players at the top of the Premier Soccer League salary list.

The deal which will see Sakunda pouring US$420 000 towards salaries every month, was set to be unveiled last night. On Monday, the players and the club’s technical officials went through their COVID-19 testing routines and they were expected to be at the gym yesterday. “The coaches’ programme starts today (yesterday).

“The players did their COVID-19 tests on Monday and even before the Chibuku Super Cup was suspended we had tried as a club to convince our players to vaccinate and I can safely say most of the players, if not all, have been vaccinated. It is all systems go as we prepare for the resumption of the Chibuku Super Cup,” Moyo said.

However as it stands, the Highlanders players have gone for three months without receiving their salaries.

