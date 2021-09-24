Five desperate Karoi job seekers swindled US$2410

BY VANESSA GUZHA

POLICE have arrested one suspect while two others are still on the run after they conned five people from Karoi of US$2410 under the guise that they will be provided with places to train as Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) officers.

National Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police are investigating the case.

Nyathi said the three con artists; Jobie Tuhwe, Richard Tichawangana (alias Makaza) and Chipo Munyaka approached the complainants on September 17 and assured them places to train as VID officers if they first deposited US$482 each through a bureau-de-change.

He added that the complainants were told that the money would cover for food, accommodation and other expenses during the time of training.

“When the money was deposited, the accused persons told the complainants to wait for a vehicle from VID Chinhoyi that would pick them up on September 21 at around 1100 hours in Karoi,” said Nyathi.

No transport went to pick them up on the day, forcing them to report to the police.

“Police have since arrested Jobie Tuhwe while the other two are on the run,” Nyathi said.