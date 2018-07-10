Gweru water reservoirs now functional

Gweru City Council mayor, Charles Chikozho has revealed that the local authority’s water reservoirs in the Kopje area, which have gone for more than 10 years without functioning, are now working, a situation that would see improved water storage capacity and pumping capacity to residents.

Stephen Chadenga

The reservoirs which have a total capacity of 65 mega litres were recommissioned three years ago after going for more than a decade lying dormant with council facing challenges in filling them with water.

Last year council rehabilitated the reservoirs at a cost of $4 million but since then the storage tanks have not been functional.

“I am happy to announce that we have managed to fill three water storage tanks in the Kopje area,”Chikozho said at a recent full council meeting.

“The situation has seen improved water storage and pumping capacity to residents. Some (residents) were even phoning saying they now have water for their showers.”

In the past, treated water used to be pumped from the main source, Gwenoro Dam, straight to residents.

The situation, however, saw erratic water supplies in the event of power cuts or electric faults affecting the pumping system.

Meanwhile Chikozho said council was in the process of procuring more water pumps to augment those at Gwenoro treatment plant.

He, however, said the continuous water interruptions from Zesa faults required the city to purchase a generator to address this challenge.