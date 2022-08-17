Father, son rape mentally ill daughter

By NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

A 44-YEAR-OLD man and his 21-year-old son have appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate court facing charges of raping his 18-year-old mentally ill daughter.

The man and his son from Umguza were arraigned before Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza on Monday where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Mabeza remanded them in custody to Wednesday 17 for continuation of the trial.

It is alleged that the father sneaked into his daughter’s bedroom and raped her sometime in January, but she did not disclose the rape to anyone.

He reportedly repeatedly raped his daughter, while her brother did the same on several occasions.

The victim then fell pregnant and the father forced her to marry another man to conceal the crime.

On February 16, 2021, she narrated her ordeal to a neighbour and the matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the pair.