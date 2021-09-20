Kadewere battling nagging muscle injury

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker Tino Kadewere is still struggling with a thigh injury that has seen him miss his French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais’ last three matches.

Kadewere suffered the muscle injury on September 3 when the Warriors were held to a goalless draw by South Africa in a Group G World Cup qualifier.

On Sunday, he missed the clash against Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, home to Argentina striker Lionel Messi and Brazilian forward Neymar Jr.

Neymar scored in the 2-1 win over Lyon.

Kadewere could be travelling to Zimbabwe for the back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against Ghana if he recovers on time.

The Zimbabwean has only featured in two of Lyon’s six league matches, coming from the bench.

He has had little game time under Dutchman Peter Bosz who took over from Rudi Garcia.

When the Ligue 1 started on August 7, Kadewere was coming from a long injury layoff.

He missed the 1-1 draw at home to Stade Brestois and came in from the bench in the next game when Lyon was embarrassed 3-0 by Angers.

He again made a substitute appearance from the bench in a 3-3 draw against Clermont Foot.

Elsewhere in France, Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi was cautioned and pulled out when his Stade de Reims, also played a goalless draw against Lorient on Sunday.

In the English Premier League on Saturday, Marvelous Nakamba’s Aston Villa brushed aside Everton 3-0 in a game in which the Warriors star had a good game coming off the bench to reinforce Villa’s defensive link.

Jordan Zemura’s Bournemouth continues to make waves in the Championship, winning 1-0 over Cardiff on Saturday to make it to the top of the log in a game the Warriors left-back played the entire match.

Luton Town, home to Admiral Muskwe played a 3-3 draw against Swansea on Saturday in a game in which the Warriors player did not feature.

Ispwich Town, also in the Championship beat Lincoln City 1-0 with the winner scored by Warriors striker Macauley Bonne while Brendan Galloway’s Plymouth Argyle which features in the League One in England also beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 on Saturday.

Tendayi Darikwa also played a full game in a League One tie in which his Wigan Athletic cruised 4-1 past Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

The Warriors players in England were refused permission by their clubs to travel home for the two Group G matches against South Africa and Ethiopia but could be traveling for the matches against Ghana.