JSC deploys magistrates to Karoi, Kariba

BY NHAU MANGIRAZI

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has deployed three magistrates to cover Karoi and Kariba magistrates courts, NewsDay has established.

The trio will be working to cover the backlog that resulted following the resignation of some provincial magistrates over alleged poor working conditions.

Former Chinhoyi provincial magistrate Tapiwa Banda has been transferred to the resort town of Kariba, where he will take over from Tafadzwa Mhlanga who tendered his resignation last week alleging ill-treatment by the JSC.

Mhlanga is currently serving a notice period, which is due to end on December 14.

His notice of resignation read: “My working relationship with the commission had deteriorated from the time I was moved to Kariba in January 2020.

“From the onset, I had objected to the redeployment exercise from Mvuma to Kariba magistrates’ court in a space of only one-and-a-half years at Mvuma.”

Mhlanga said his bosses continued to ignore his request to be transferred from Kariba because the workload at Kariba was too much.

He claimed he could not go for two-week breaks that were afforded to other magistrates during the lockdown period because he was running the station alone.

“It is, therefore, my considered view that it is high time for me to resign and explore other opportunities,” Mhlanga said.

Last week, JSC secretary Walter Chikwana confirmed that the commission was recruiting magistrates.

