Zim swimmers brace for CANA champs

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Five swimmers have been selected to represent Zimbabwe at the 14th edition of the CANA African Senior and Junior Swimming and Open Water championships slated for Accra, Ghana, this month.

The competition is scheduled to run from October 11 to 17.

Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson Tracey Doorman expressed satisfaction over the selected team, adding that they were confident of a good outing.

“The team travelled on Friday and the Open Water swimmers leave on October 15 and we expect swimmers to give a 100% as they have been training hard and we have our seniors and juniors there, who will compete and we expect them to give it their all,” she said.

“In terms of Open Water, this is our first competition outside Zimbabwe apart from the Open Water that was in Namibia two years ago at the CANA Zone IV competition, so it’s actually unknown in terms of how they perform and we appreciate that they were in full training. Both Open Water swimmers were at the top a couple of weeks ago in preparation for the competition, so we have all the confidence.”

Zimbabwe has been doing well on international stages, with Donata Katai being part of those flying the country’s flag high. She has won African youth titles and broken youth records once held by two-time Olympic champion Kirsty Coventry, who is not only Zimbabwe’s most successful swimmer, but also Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Katai has over the years been following Coventry’s footsteps. Coventry was 17 when she swam at her first Olympics in 2000.

She didn’t win a medal, but she returned four years later to claim gold, silver and a bronze and start that record-breaking haul for Africa.

Teams

Seniors: Denilson Cyprianos, Liam O’Hara

Juniors: Tichatonga Makaya

Open Water Juniors: Onesimus Ngwenya and Danielle Kuhuni

Coach: Masi Takaedza

