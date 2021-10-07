Mbappe’s mom addresses Real saga

In what could be good news for Paris Saint-Germain fans, Kylian Mbappe’s mother has given some frank insight into her son’s future amid his reported desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old could be out of contract at the end of the current season, thus making him eligible to sign a pre-agreement with the club of his choice in January.

While PSG sporting director Leonardo has continually expressed his displeasure with Los Blancos’ antics in their pursuit of Mbappe, the player’s mother, Fayza Lamari, has now spoken out on the situation surrounding her son, revealing that contract talks with his current club are going well.



“We’re talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well,” Lamari told Le Parisien.