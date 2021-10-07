Mbappe’s mom addresses Real saga

|
In what could be good news for Paris Saint-Germain fans, Kylian Mbappe’s mother has given some frank insight into her son’s future amid his reported desire to join Spanish giants Real Madrid.
“We’re talking with PSG at the moment and everything is going well,” Lamari told Le Parisien.
“I spoke with Leonardo last night, one thing is clear and that Kylian will give his all until the end to win the Champions League.
“Kylian has to be happy. If he’s sad, then he’s capable of telling you, and he often tells us.
“With Kylian, everything can change from one day to the next.
“I understand that PSG fans are not happy. But Mbappe dreams of playing for both PSG and Real Madrid.
“Four years ago, Real Madrid was more attractive than PSG and [yet] we chose to go to Paris.
“This summer, Kylian had decided on Real Madrid because he wanted to realise his dream. He wanted to be at the beginning of that story.
“If you add Kylian to Real Madrid, plus three or four players in the next four years, the team is not the same. Mbappe wants to be at the centre of a sporting project. He needs constant challenges.” – kickoff.com