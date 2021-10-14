Coca-Cola Women’s Linc Zimbabwe, Minerva donates $1,2m

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

The Coca-Cola Women’s Linc Zimbabwe and Minerva yesterday donated over items worth over ZW $1, 2 million to furnish the Special Olympics Zimbabwe(SOZ) offices.

The handover ceremony was held at the National Sports Stadium.

In a speech read on her behalf, Coca-Cola Women’s Linc President Patricia Murambinda commended the Coca-Cola Company for its support to the people with intellectual disabilities.

“For over 50 years, the Coca-Cola Company has led a true commitment to showcasing the unlimited potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of sport to bring people together and transform lives,” said Murambinda.

“This is a fulfilment of our burning desire as caring sisters, mothers and daughters to the community of intellectually disabled. We realised the Special Olympic Zimbabwe needed a project that can bring forth other developments,” she added.

The Coca-Cola Women’s Linc was established to enhance the attraction, engagement and development of female colleagues through opportunities such as industry panels and community engagements among others.

SOZ Board chairman Clever Mugadza said: “As a founding partner and global sponsor of Special Olympics, Coca-Cola has been at the forefront of the movement to celebrate the limitless potential of individuals with intellectual disabilities and the power of sport to bring people together and ultimately, transform lives. This longstanding partnership is grounded in the shared values of optimism, acceptance and inclusion, which Special Olympics and

Coca-Cola have brought to communities across the globe for the past five decades.”

Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) Acting director- general Sebastian Garikai, who was also part of the invited guests noted that the donation impacts lives of those living with intellectual disabilities.

“A donation of this magnitude is commendable as it benefits this community. Let us always remember that through the power of sports, people with intellectual disabilities discover new strengths and abilities, skills and successes and new opportunities arise for them in every corner of the world. Special Olympics is changing the lives of people with intellectual disabilities through sport and recreation of which Zimbabwe is no exception,” said Garikai.

“As the SRC, we are quite aware of the sterling performances that were posted by the Special Olympics Team during the World Special Olympic Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019. The Zimbabwe Special Olympics should always be given the support it deserves so that they can attain their goals. Sport does not look at the background of an individual but it seeks to equalise all the people and put them at the same level,” he added.

This donation comes just two months after the Coca-Cola Women’s Linc also handed over a poultry project for Mutemwa Leprosy Centre in Mutoko District.

Follow Magreth on Twitter MagrethRuzvidzo