ZimTrade says Zambia potentially lucrative market

ZimTrade, the national trade development and promotion body, says there are potentially lucrative opportunities for a diversity of Zimbabwean products in the Zambian market.

Zambia presented a unique opportunity for small to medium enterprises (SMEs) and youth–led firms exploring trade and export opportunities, officialy said.

Last week ZimTrade included youth-owned businesses in a delegation to the 94th edition of the Zambia Agricultural and Commercial Show under its Eagles Nest programme.

The programme is meant to capacitate youth-owned businesses for the export markets.

In total, 30 Zimbabwean firms were included in the trade mission.

Allan Majuru, the ZimTrade chief executive officer, said the Zambian market was an easy entry point for SMEs and new Zimbabwean exporters.

“From the deals that will be made during the exhibition, we are expecting to see an increase in trade between Zimbabwe and Zambia,” Majuru said in a statement.

“Already, most buyers in the market are familiar with high quality products from Zimbabwe and have indicated that they prefer our products compared to competition. Going forward we want to ride on these products to introduce more diversified products, which in turn will boost our exports into that country,” said Majuru.

Among the local companies participating at the trade show is Manetain Organics.

“Our aim is to align ourselves with distributers who can provide a consistent supply of our products to the market,” a manager with the firm said.

Afrostain Farmtech is also participating at show.

“We have managed to secure meetings with various agricultural businesses, local government as well as some international NGOs operating in Zambia, who are interested in using our drone technology, remote sensing among other geographic information systems solutions,” said Wenceslous Nyamupfukudza, the firm’s executive director.

A market survey conducted by ZimTrade in 2019 revealed that Zambia offers high potential for Zimbabwean products and services.

Some local companies have already been servicing that market.

Taking advantage of these products already in the Zambian market, there is a huge potential for Zimbabwe to supply more products, ZimTrade noted.

There has already been an increasing demand in Zambia mining provinces for fast moving consumer goods that include processed foods and beverages, personal care products and toiletries.

Zambia is predominantly a copper mining country, with 6% of the world’s reserves.

It is the second largest copper producer in Africa after the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mining is a growing sector in Zambia, with several projects being commissioned annually, especially in the Copperbelt province.

This presents opportunities for local companies to supply personal protective equipment, mining equipment and mining consumables,” ZimTrade said.