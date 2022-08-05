Zec sets for Gokwe-Kabuyuni

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has proclaimed August 27 as the date for Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of the sitting Zanu PF MP, Leorand Chikomba in a car accident in May.

The late Chikomba was a Zanu PF Central Committee member.

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 48 of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that at the close of the sitting of the Nomination Court which sat on Friday, 22nd July, 2022, the candidates listed in the Schedule were duly nominated for election as members of the National Assembly for the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency,” Zec Chief Elections Officer Utoile Silaigwana said in a notice issued yesterday.

“Accordingly, polling shall take place on Saturday, 27th August, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing a member of the National Assembly in the said Constituency.”

The elections management body announced one of its officials, Kudzai Nkomo as the Constituency elections officer.

“The Constituency Command Centre shall be situated at Kabuyuni Primary School, Nembudziya, Gokwe North.”

The candidates are Costin Muguti (CCC) and Spencer Tshuma for Zanu PF.