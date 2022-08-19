Zanu PF targets youths through sports galas

BY STAFF REPORTER

ZANU PF has rolled out social responsibility programmes including holding sports galas targeting youths ahead of the 2023 elections.

In Mutare North Constituency, Zanu PF central committee member transporter and miner Admire Mahachi sponsored a sports gala that saw over 50 teams participating.

Youths who spoke to NewsDay on the sidelines of the tournament Tendai Masuku said they were happy about the event.

“We are happy because comrade Mahachi gave back to the community by sponsoring a football tournament which had 50 teams across the Makoni North province,” Masuku said

Mahachi yesterday said it was their responsibility to support the youth.

“It is part of our social responsibility, and responsibility to empower youths,” he said

“We are not only targeting youths in Mutare North but other districts in Manicaland and across the country.”

Mahachi is a renowned gold miner in the country and is also a transporter.

The tournament was attended by several government and Zanu PF officials.