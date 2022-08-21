Zanu PF Manicaland Women’s League burns

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Zanu PF national women’s league has reportedly assigned Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa to go on a fact-finding mission over sharp divisions in the Manicaland provincial structures.

The divisions saw the province’s women league leader Happiness Nyakuedzwa storming out of a meeting in Mutare last week after a fallout with other party members over a co-option candidate.

A meeting was held in Mutare recently to co-opt the position of secretary for administration in the women’s league after Ivy Mhlanga from Chipinge district was elected into the national executive.

Mutsvangwa, who is the national women’s league secretary for administration, will be in Mutare today on the fact-finding mission.

Sources told NewsDay that Nyakuedzwa, using her powers, co-opted Chineni Mapungwana from Chipinge district, a move that did not go down well with other members.

Sources said other women’s league members protested over the appointment since she had not served the party long enough.

Mapungwana was deputising Mhlanga before her appointment to the national executive.

Zanu PF Manicaland political commissar main wing Dorothy Mabika is said to have allegedly influenced some members to rebuke Nyakuedzwa over the co-option.

Nyakuedzwa reportedly stormed out of the meeting, a move that saw her deputy, Mercy Vhiki, chairing.

Vhiki is the wife of Chimanimani West legislator, Joshua Sacco.

Nyakuedzwa had reportedly written a letter to the Zanu PF national women’s league executive over the disturbances.

Sources in the ruling party said Sacco’s wife reportedly has the backing of the party members to take over from Nyakuedzwa.

Mabika, however, dismissed the claims yesterday.

“I don’t have anything to do with the women’s league. Let them speak for themselves. I am in the provincial executive and I don’t know the allegation. The best person to talk to is Nyakuedzwa,” Mabika said.

Nyakuedzwa said she was not aware of the disturbances.

“I am not aware of the disturbances. I don’t entertain people who have been telling lies about me. On the fact-finding issue, minister Mutsvangwa has always been in Manicaland,” Nyakuedzwa said.