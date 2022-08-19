You’re seated in the heavenlies

By Erasmus Makarimayi

Many times we’re presented with a half-baked or incomplete gospel which Apostle Paul calls another gospel or pervasion which is meant to trouble Christians. They remain stuck because of many reasons like; it has been our denomination for generations or the truth is not known.

We know of Apollos who was a walking Bible so to speak but only knew up to John the baptist. He is described in Acts 18:24-25, “[24] And a certain Jew named Apollos, born at Alexandria, an eloquent man, and mighty in the scriptures, came to Ephesus. [25] This man was instructed in the way of the Lord; and being fervent in the spirit, he spake and taught diligently the things of the Lord, knowing only the baptism of John.” He was eloquent and a great orator.

There are preachers who have voices and I often hear the members saying that she/he moves with the Word. When you listen you will find that they’re entertainers with a collar on the neck or designer suit/outfit and no Word. They often parade their testimonies and stimulate your emotions. No wonder why when storms of life come, they resort to elements and some members and even the preacher nicodemously visit the witch doctors. The Doctrine of Christ is the testimony of Jesus Christ. Period!

Apollos was humble enough when he was told that Jesus came and all the events thereafter. We read in Acts 18:26-28, “[26] And he began to speak boldly in the synagogue: whom when Aquila and Priscilla had heard, they took him unto them, and expounded [explained] unto him the way of God more perfectly [accurately]. [27] And when he was disposed to pass into Achaia, the brethren wrote, exhorting the disciples to receive him: who, when he was come, helped them much which had believed through grace: [28] For he mightily convinced the Jews, and that publicly, shewing by the scriptures that Jesus was Christ.”

Aquila and Priscilla were part of Apostle Paul’s apostolic team. When we catch up with him a bit later he was so well versed in the grace of God that the troublesome church at Corinth had some saying they were of Apollos. 1 Corinthians 1:11-12 read, “[11] For it hath been declared unto me of you, my brethren, by them which are of the house of Chloe, that there are contentions among you. [12] Now this I say, that every one of you saith, I am of Paul; and I of Apollos; and I of Cephas; and I of Christ.”

No wonder why some theologians and scholars attribute him to the authorship of Hebrews. Personally I am swayed to think so. Whoever the author is, he is linked to the ministry of Apostle Paul. Let’s leave it there, the most important thing is that the book is in the Bible.

This background gives us the reason why we have part of the church so weak. We preach the finished/accomplished work of Christ. We often end at Jesus rose from the dead. Real power is that He is seated on the right hand (place of honour, power and authority) of the Father. Here’s the sequence; the sufferings of Christ, He died, was buried, rose the third day, ascended on high and sat on the right hand of the Majesty on High.

There’s a glory reserved for us as we read 1 Peter 1:10-11, “[11] Of which salvation the prophets have enquired and searched diligently, who prophesied of the grace that should come unto you: [11] Searching what, or what manner of time the Spirit of Christ which was in them did signify, when it testified beforehand the sufferings of Christ, and the glory that should follow.” The church needs to function in this glory.

The saved or born again believer needs to know Ephesians 2:6, “And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ Jesus:” We identify with Christ as we’re seated together in the heavenlies. While we are in this world, we’re not of this world. Hear the level of knowledge Jesus walked in, John 3:13, “And no man hath ascended up to heaven, but he that came down from heaven, even the Son of man which is in heaven.” Jesus, the Son of man knew that He was in heaven.

If you grab the following, no demon will play games with you, Ephesians 1:19-23, “[19] And what is the exceeding greatness of his power to us-ward who believe, according to the working of his mighty power, [20] Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set [seated] him at his own right hand in the heavenly places, [21] Far above all principality, and power, and might, and dominion, and every name that is named, not only in this world, but also in that which is to come: [22] And hath put all things under his feet, and gave him to be the head over all things to the church, [23] Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.” Where Christ is, that’s where you are and you reign in life. Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.