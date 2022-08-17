Words fly over rundown Burombo Flats

BY IRENE MOYO

THE Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has accused the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) of failing to co-operate in addressing the squalid conditions at Burombo Flats in Nguboyenja suburb.

Burombo hostels are overcrowded with an average of 50 people sharing one toilet after BCC locked male toilets years ago. There is also no electricity and water, while burst sewers are the order of the day.

BPRA chairpserson Thandekile Moyo said: “For the past years, the Burombo issue has been discussed, but nothing is being done by the authorities to improve living conditions there. Early this year we purchased water pipes using constituency development funds for repairs at Burombo water and sewer facilities. We were told by BCC that other materials are needed and that council does not have money to buy them.”

Moyo said residents organised funds, but BCC failed to provide them with a quotation to carry out the repairs.

Ward 8 councillor Edwin Ndlovu said: “I spoke to the director of housing and he told me that the issue is being addressed. The economic situation is crippling BCC. Rates are being paid in RTGS yet service providers charge in foreign currency. As their representative, I would like to see Burombo with water, electricity and proper sewer systems. There are lots of other illegal things happening there such as rape cases, and surely these should be addressed.”

In October 2018, council officials made it clear during a tour of Burombo Flats that residents should be moved to another place since the flats were inhabitable and needed renovations.

Former Health and Child Care minister Obadiah Moyo was part of the tour.

Up to now the plan has not been implemented.