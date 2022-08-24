Woman ‘murders’ husband over infidelity

BY STEPHENA CHADENGA

A GWERU woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her husband following a misunderstanding over a love text message that she had received from her suspected boyfriend.

It is alleged that Malcom Maliko (33) of Ascot suburb in Gweru came across a love message on his wife Ruvimbo Chamunorwa’s phone on Friday, and a dispute arose.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the murder saying Chamunorwa, who was on the run, was nabbed by police on Monday in Zvishavane.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of murder in which a 33-year-old man died after sustaining a deep cut on his ribs following a misunderstanding with his wife,” Mahoko said.

“It is alleged that Maliko was warming himself at a fireplace outside the house in the company of one Arthur Kurai when he (Maliko) saw a message on his wife’s phone purported to be from her boyfriend.”

According to Mahoko, Maliko exchanged harsh words with his wife’s alleged lover over the phone before confronting her over the message.

He said a dispute arose between the couple and at around 1030 hours a co-tenant went to report the domestic squabble at Mtapa Police Station.

“Police attended the scene and found Maliko lying in a pool of blood in his room, but his wife had disappeared.”