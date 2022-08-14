Where there is a Will, there’s a way!

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Caps United . . . . . . . . . (0)1

Bulawayo City . . . . . . . 0

WILLIAM Manondo scored the only goal as Caps United saw off a spirited Bulawayo City in a tempestuous Castle Larger Premier Soccer League tie at the National Sports Stadium in Harare yesterday.

The league’s top goalscorer profited from a corner kick by defender Valentine Musarurwa to nod home on 69 minutes to finally break a brave resistance from the visitors.

While the victory was a huge relief for the Harare football giants, the visitors felt they were given a raw deal by referee Thabani Bamala after he denied them two goals in each half, for offside on each occasion.

Moments after kick-off Solomon Sithole appeared to have beaten an offside trap before hitting the back of the nets only for the goal to be chalked off. While there were murmurs from the visitors’ bench, they grudgingly accepted the referee’s verdict.

In the dying moments, they poured forward in numbers as they sought to equalise and substitute Dalibuhle Dhodho beat the Caps United defence to slot the ball, only for the assistant referee’s flag to go up again.

The decision sparked tension on the pitch and in the stands with City players led by goalkeeper Reward Muza remonstrating with the assistant referee.

Bamala decided to end the match on 90 minutes, disregarding the four added minutes which he had indicated, sparking further protests which led the police to intervene.

The win moved Caps United up to 12th position on the log with 29 points after 24 rounds of matches.

A frustrated Bulawayo City coach Farai Tawachera refused a post-match interview.

His counterpart Lloyd Chitembwe acknowledged it was a difficult match.

“It was a very competitive match. I thought City were very much prepared for this match. They gave us a good run. I thought we started slowly, we wanted to put pressure on them and play with intensity but we couldn’t do that because our play is based on possession and when you don’t have possession you cannot do that,” Chitembwe said.

“We gave them a lot of space in the first half. But I thought in the first 15 minutes of the second half we improved. Our counter pressing going forward. We put up a decent

show but it could have been better.”