Weary Yadah blame fatigue

By Courage Nyaya

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe has attributed his team’s bad display in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League to fatigue caused by poor travel arrangements.

The Anointing Boys’ good run was stopped by Bulawayo City who hammered them 2-0 at the weekend.

They are currently 11th on the 18-team log table with 31 points from 25 games.

“We lost the game because we failed to convert some clear chances and I think some of these problems were caused by our poor travelling arrangements since we arrived midnight in Bulawayo for our game against Bulawayo City,” he lamented. “So it was due to fatigue that they players failed to play to our expectations but it’s a game of football and some of these things are difficult to change, same applies to the game we lost in the Chibuku Super Cup, our travelling arrangements were very poor as well. So, I think next time we are going to adjust to this one,” Mangombe told Newsday Sport.

Mangombe has threatened to wield the axe on underperformers following the two defeats.

“I made it clear on the boys that if they fail next time, I’m not going to keep them in the team. We cannot afford to lose matches, so we are actually adjusting on those things and I hope they are going to understand what we want,” he said.

He said that he was, however, happy with the way the players were catching on to his philosophy.

“I’m pleased by the way the boys are responding to our philosophy and type of play. I tell you we are going to surprise some of the big teams in our remaining fixtures.”