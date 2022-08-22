We need to raise our game: Ndiraya

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya says his charges needs to “raise their game” if they are to stand any chance of winning this year’s edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The Harare giants laboured to a 1-0 win over WhaWha at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, thanks to a sensational Trevor Mavhunga second half strike which secured them a quarterfinals berth.

They join fellow big guns into the last eight after the first round of the competition failed to produce upsets.

Caps United, Triangle and last edition’s finalist Ngezi Platinum Stars were the notable sides to fall by the wayside following defeats to Black Rhinos, Highlanders and Herentals, respectively.

Ndiraya said he was pleased with the result, but added that his team has to improve to challenge for the trophy.

“I’m happy that we qualified to the quarterfinals, but not really happy about the performance,” he said.

“But they (players) worked very hard and they took the team to the next level of the competition which is good, so we wait for the next opponent.”

The victory extended the winning streak by Ndiraya’s men to four matches in all competitions.

Dynamos camped inside the Whawha half for most of the game, but despite their dominance, it took a special goal from an unlikely hero Mavhunga to break down a stubborn defence.

Ndiraya’s satisfaction did not extend beyond the result.

“As we progress, the competition gets stiffer so hopefully we can raise our game, raise ourselves and compete at the level needed at the quarterfinals. All the teams that have qualified means that they are good. But I’m happy we managed to win and we are looking forward to the next match,” he said.

Dynamos, who have not won the competition since its relaunch in 2013, are looking to improve on their semifinal finish in the last edition.

The quarterfinal matches are scheduled for the second week of September, with the draw set to be conducted later this month.

WhaWha coach Luke Petros, whose side is fighting relegation in the league, was happy with how his team performed against Dynamos and believes it will motivate his players as they battle against the drop.

The Gweru-based side sits at the bottom of the table, but gave a commendable show, especially in the second half.

With 10 games remaining to the end of the season, it’s hard to see WhaWha escaping relegation.

“Holding Dynamos for the entire game and conceding late is a motivation for the boys on its own,” Petros said.

“We really deserve to survive (relegation) and the guys should now concentrate more on our survival. It was a good dance in the Chibuku which will even motivate them in the fight to avoid relegation. We still have time to correct the mistakes and I believe in the youngsters, that they are good enough to avoid relegation.”