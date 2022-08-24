We are ready to fight measles, monkey pox: Mutsvangwa

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

GOVERNMENT says it is ready to fight the measles outbreak which has claimed at least 157 lives countrywide, as well as monkey pox which has affected different countries in the world.

The country has an estimated 1 036 suspected measles cases that have been reported, while others might be unreported on religious grounds.

Experts say that the deadly measles virus can further spread if anti-immunisation religious sects are not engaged over the disease.

It is estimated that 2. 6 million deaths occur worldwide each year due to measles, a highly contagious disease that can affect the respiratory tract and spreads through sneezing, coughing and secretions.

During a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday, Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all provinces in the country have strengthened their measles outbreak response initiatives.

“Most health facilities conducted facility based measles outreach vaccination activities targeting the unvaccinated learners,” Mutsvangwa said.

“Cabinet directed that the National Virology Reference Laboratory must speed up processing of measles samples in order to facilitate quick follow-up and timely case management.”

She said all provinces must remain on high alert for the local measles outbreak.

“Regarding the monkeypox global outbreak, cabinet advises that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) global epidemiological situation report of 18th August 2022, a total of 39 110 cases and 12 deaths have been from 94 countries since the beginning of May 2022.

“Transmission continues to increase in countries that have not previously reported monkey pox cases. However, the highest number of cases continues to be from countries in the European region. Once again, cabinet advises the nation that no cases of monkeypox have been recorded in Zimbabwe. The country, nonetheless, remains vigilant of any cases of the disease by continuing to strengthen surveillance and information dissemination,” she said.