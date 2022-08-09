Warriors’ striker Moyo signs for English side

BY FORTUNE MBELE

WARRIORS striker David Moyo has moved back to England where he has signed a one-year deal with League Two side, Barrow AFC.

Moyo (27) left Scottish Championship outfit Hamilton Academical in May and is said to have impressed Barrow manager Peter Wild after weeks of assessment, according to the club’s official website.

“After impressing in training for the first couple weeks of the season, Moyo has now put pen to paper and signed a one-year deal with The Bluebirds. The 27-year-old scored nine goals in 38 appearances in the Scottish Championship for Hamilton Academical last campaign, and also contributed with three assists,” the club said.

He returns to England where he made his professional debut with Northampton Town, playing against Bradford in the FA Cup in 2012.

Moyo has five caps with the Warriors where he has played mostly in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Other clubs that Moyo has played for include Stamford, Brackley Town, Hemel Hempstead Town and St Albans City.

He left England and St Albans City to join Hamilton Academical in Scotland where he penned a three-year deal in 2020, but he left the club in May.

At the time, the club said they had: “…reached an agreement with David Moyo to release him from his contract in order to allow him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.”

He had scored 14 goals in 93 appearances for Hamilton Academical.