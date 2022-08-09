Walk the talk on civil servants welfare, ED told

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) yesterday called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to “walk the talk” on improving the welfare of civil servants.

Mnangagwa made a pledge to improve conditions of service for public sector workers during Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

His promise follows a deadlock on salaries between government and unions who are insisting on United States dollar salaries in the face of skyrocketing prices of basic goods and services.

“As a listening and responsive administration, we will continue to explore new and innovative ways of improving the working conditions of our civil service,” Mnangagwa said.

“Various monetary and non-monetary measures are being intensified for the benefit of patriotic public workers of the country.”

But ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said civil servants could not survive on empty promises.

“They should walk the talk. We have heard that before and this is a critical component,” Moyo said.

“Civil servants are the backbone of the government. For a government to be functional, there is need for civil servants to be well paid.”

Government recently said it would consider increasing the United States dollar component paid to public workers, and also review the portion paid in local currency.

Civil servants want United States-denominated salaries owing to rising inflation and a fast-weakening local currency. Government has, however, shot down their demands.

Workers in the private sector are also at loggerheads with their employers over United States dollar salaries as a number of services and goods are now being priced exclusively in foreign currency to hedge against inflation-related losses.