Wadyajena in court on fraud and money laundering charges

Justice Mayor Wadyajena at the Harare Magistrates court for initial appearance

GOKWE-Nembudziya legislator Mayor Wadyajena was on Tuesday arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) on allegations of fraud and money laundering amounting to US$ 5 million and is set to appear in court today.

Wadyajena was arrested alongside Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) officials, Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Pierpont Moncroix director Chiedza Danha.

