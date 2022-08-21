Cottco saga: court seizes Wadyajena’s 24 vehicles

BY REX MPHISA

HARARE Magistrate Barbara Mateko has ordered the seizure of 24 vehicles among them a fleet of trucks and super cars belonging to embattled Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Mateko issued a Warrant of Search and Seizure to the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) in terms of Section 49 (b) as read with Section 50 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure And Evidence Act Chapter 9:07 that provides for the seizure of all property from proceeds of crime.

🔴Wadyajena arrested on US$5 million fraud and money laundering. pic.twitter.com/MWrT2RmDQO — NewsDay Zimbabwe (@NewsDayZimbabwe) August 16, 2022

The order, dated August 18 2022, is believed to have been used by Zacc and the President’s Department on Friday when they intercepted his two South Africa bound luxury vehicles, a Lamborghini and a BMW X6 held at Beitbridge.

