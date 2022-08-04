Vuzu parties exterminated: Byo police

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO police say the city’s nefarious Vuzu parties were now a thing of the past.

This was, however, contrary to media reports that schoolchildren planned to hold massive Vuzu parties after schools closed yesterday.

Vuzu parties are known to be wild, characterised by beer drinking, drug abuse and sex orgies.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said: “We are aware of the messages and that schools are closing and that some children might misbehave. Vuzu parties are no longer in existence. We have dealt with them effectively. We will deploy our operations as usual, but if we react over social media reports we will end up missing the target.”

Some of the messages included venues for the Vuzu parties such as White House in Mahatshula-Hillside Dams — a house close to Sokusile, Nkulumane — a flat opposite Tower Block in the central business district.

The pick-up points are Haddon Sly and National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Parents claim that Vuzu parties are still in existence during weekends, where mostly children with parents in the diaspora gather at the venues.