Value our pre-budget input, residents tell HCC

HARARE residents have told city authorities to value their input during pre-budget consultations that commenced yesterday in ward 10, Sunningdale.

Combined Harare Residents Association acting director Ruben Akili told NewsDay that the pre-budget consultations should not just be cosmetic, but should take into consideration residents’ priorities so that they are implemented.

“We encourage residents to attend these meetings so that they give their input. But these should not be cosmetic or mere ticking of boxes to say that the consultations have been carried out. We anticipate that the residents’ input will be captured and prioritised in the 2023 budget. Our observation is that in some instances residents’ needs are not captured. There is no political will,” Akili said.

“For example, there is a crèche in Warren Park D whose construction started in the early 90s, but it is still incomplete. Budgeting towards that has been done several times. Where are we spending the money? When residents lack answers they will do deliberate disengagement.

“We saw the local authority spending US$136 000 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. That money can even buy a refuse truck or finish a building, but it was blown within three days in Bulawayo. A total of 60 people from Harare City Council went to the ZITF, which is not a priority.”

Akili urged the authorities to avoid being partisan when they invite people for pre-budget consultations.

“Sometimes people are mobilised in a partisan manner and in turn the discussions then lack substance. It will end up being a narrow discussion which will not address pertinent issues,” he added.

Harare Residents Trust director Precious Shumba encouraged council not to lease some of its facilities, but to use them to generate revenue that goes directly to council coffers.

“On billing issues, council should listen to citizens. Revenue generated from city parking should be wholly controlled by council to end this opaque system where it gets less than 20% of money from its parking business. The consultations should also not have dozens of council officials who waste time bemoaning their challenges and deny residents the chance to highlight their budget priorities,” he said.

Mayor Jacob Mafume promised to prioritise residents’ input saying: “We are very serious about the budget consultations. We need to sit down and look at the performance of our budget. These consultations are a 360 degree activity. What the rates are used for, and how we can grow the revenue base to be able to provide services is discussed in those meetings.

“Service delivery is always key and that is the area that citizens are most worried about. We ought to enter the pre-budget consultations seriously, and not make them cosmetic.”