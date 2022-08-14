Use internet responsibly: ICT minister

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

MINISTER of Information Communication Technology (ICT), Postal and Courier Services, Jenfan Muswere has urged people to use the internet responsibly.

Speaking at the launch of an ICT lab for Kakora primary and secondary schools in Mashonaland Central province last Friday, Muswere said government would continue to encourage an e-learning culture in the country, and to build relevant skills and capabilities in a digital economy.

“Access to ICTs and effective participation in the digital economy is critical in improving the quality of life for all the citizens of Zimbabwe,” Muswere said.

“It is the government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to internet and digital connectivity, including the rural and low-income communities. Our ministry is rolling out a number of initiatives that are aimed at increasing the digital footprint in rural communities.

“It is, therefore, incumbent upon us, as government, to cultivate the e-learning culture among our children, in an effort to build relevant skills and capabilities for harnessing the digital economy for socio-economic development in Zimbabwe.”

Muswere said the COVID-19 pandemic had reshaped the way people conduct their day-to-day business, so it was imperative that Zimbabweans acquire digital knowledge.

“The challenges brought about by the pandemic have amplified the call for universal access to ICTs and use of digitally-based platforms,” Muswere

said.

“It is now critical to bridge the digital divide for the 2,9 billion people who still remain off-line worldwide, more so the millions not connected in our beloved nation of Zimbabwe. The call for universal access has never been more profoundly sensed than during the trying times we found ourselves in, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Muswere said while advanced technological and digital skills were a prerequisite for the development of an innovation culture and the cornerstone for success in the digital economy and e-learning, people should use the internet responsibly as technology has its own dangers if not used properly.