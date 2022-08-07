Use dance, music to teach the young: Malunga

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

TODAY, the nation at large celebrates Heroes Day to honour those who lost their lives liberating Zimbabwe from colonial rule.

During the country’s liberation war, music played a pivotal role in boosting morale and it increased the freedom fighters’ zeal to endure to rigours of the bush war.

Prominent songs during this era were Maruza Imi by the late Dickson “Chinx” Chingaira.

Not only did these songs boost the fighters’ morale, they also acted as a message of encouragement to parents to send their children to war and songs like Thomas Mapfumo’s Zimbabwe Mozambique come to mind.

In today’s society, creatives also have a role to play in teaching current generations about the important role played by the departed heroes and heroines.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, war veteran and musician Clive Malunga said: “The present generations must constantly be reminded about the importance of where we came from as a nation through music and dance. We have only one Zimbabwe and we are the rightful owners, therefore, the present generation should as well aim to protect the Chimurenga legacy.”

The Nesango hitmaker encouraged the young generations to safeguard the country’s heritage through democratic means, while urging them to be patriotic and soldier on even in difficult times.

Renowned sculptor Stanley Mutanga opined that as content creators, they had a duty to teach younger generations about Zimbabwe’s heroes and heroines.

“In our creatives industry, we have a big role to play. As people in the industry, we have to organise festivals, exhibitions and workshops during this month of celebrating Heroes Day. I think this will help our younger generation to understand the importance of Heroes Day,” he said.

To mark the importance of Heroes Day through music, there is going to be a Heroes gala tonight at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The admission-free gala is going to be graced by performances from musicians such as South Africa’s Mafikizolo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere, Mark Ngwazi and Chief Hwenje, among others.