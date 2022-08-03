UN should look at speeding up DR Congo withdrawal – government

A spokesperson for the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has told the BBC’s Focus on Africa radio programme that the country hopes to speed up the withdrawal of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

Under the current agreement the UN forces were due to leave by the end of 2024.

But that timetable is not quick enough for the authorities.

“We’ve been having [the UN] for the past 20 years and the issue of insecurity still remains. It’s better maybe to have our army and police with our challenges and fight on our own those who are bringing trouble and war to eastern DR Congo,” government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya said.

The statement follows violent anti-UN protests across the eastern part of DR Congo that left many dead, including four UN peacekeepers.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an apology after two peacekeepers opened fire killing three civilians and injuring 15 in the border town of Kasindi.

Although those responsible have been suspended, the incident has further inflamed feelings.

The UN mission, known as Monusco, has been operating in the east of the country for more than a decade.

Its aim is to bring peace and stability to the region which has seen insecurity for over 20 years.

However, some in the country have said the force’s presence has brought no peace and have been urging the peacekeepers to leave immediately.

Monusco chief Khassim Diagne has told the BBC that the mission will be “evaluated”. He added that a gradual and responsible transition plan will be established.-BBC