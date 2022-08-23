Title rivals face tough run-in

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

HARARE football giants Dynamos face a tough run-in as they chase the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championship after years in the shadows of rivals FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Caps United.

The Glamour Boys were last at the podium way back in 2014 when they won the ultimate prize in domestic football under Kalisto Pasuwa.

It was a dominant period in which they lifted the coveted league title four times in succession from 2011.

Since then, the balance of power has been turned on its head with Chicken inn winning it in 2015 under Joey Antipas before Lloyd Chitembwe guided Caps United to the trophy the following year, their first championship since 2005.

FC Platinum have won the last three editions in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

As Tonderai Ndiraya seeks to restore those glory days, he faces a big test at a critical stage of the campaign.

While Ndiraya has done well at the start of the campaign accounting for tough sides like Manica Diamonds (1-0), Black Rhinos (2-1), Highlanders (3-0) Caps United (3-0) and a stubborn WhaWha (2-1), he has to provide a convincing case of his credentials in the final count down to the season.

Dynamos faces a tricky trip to Kariba at the weekend for a date with relegation-threatened ZPC Kariba.

Although they won 2-0 in the reverse fixture, circumstances have changed with the electricity men now under the guidance of veteran coach Rodwell Dhlakama.

Dhlakama has been given the mandate to save the team from going down.

After that they have what appears a relatively easy clash against struggling Harare City, followed by army aside Black Rhinos on their way.

While they accounted for them 2-1 earlier in the campaign, they pose a real threat.

That they became the first team to stop log leaders and defending champions FC Platinum from scoring last weekend shows their capacity for a fight.

DeMbare will then host Ngezi Platinum the following week before travelling to Manica Diamonds, who have proved to be a tough proposition and trounced Caps United earlier in the season.

WhaWha who have developed a knack of rising to the occasion when playing against the so-called big teams, is another hurdle they have to grapple with.

While there shouldn’t be a big a problem with the trip to Bulawayo City, they then host bitter rivals Highlanders in a match that is likely to be feisty.

They also have another assignment against unpredictable Herentals.

The Glamour Boys will sign off the season with a clash against old foes Caps United, hoping to complete a double after winning 3-0 earlier in the campaign.

Other title contenders FC Platinum, who lead the standings and second placed Chicken Inn appear to have on paper relatively easier run-ins.

FC Platinum face off against Ngezi Platinum this weekend, followed by Manica Diamonds, Whawha, Bulawayo City); Highlanders, Herentals, Caps United, Yadah, Triangle and finish off against Cranborne Bullets.

Chicken Inn’s run-in takes in Black Rhinos at the weekend, followed by Ngezi, Manica, Whawha, Bulawayo City, Highlanders, Herentals, Caps, Triangle and round-off their campaign with a date against the Miracle Boys, Yadah.