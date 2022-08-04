The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire returns

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE showbiz scene has reignited big time.

Many concerts that were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic are making a strong return.

It is, indeed, back to business for almost all artists, promoters and venue owners.

Following the relaxation of COVID-19 conditions, a number of entertainment hubs are back to their usual routines of hosting mid-week concerts as build-ups to weekend gigs amid lessening fears that large gatherings would become super-spreaders of the virus.

One of the yesteryear gigs making an emphatic return on August 13 is the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire sponsored by Delta Beverages.

The country’s largest 10x10m bonfire makes a return to light up its ceremonial home, Donnybrook Park in Harare.

It will start at 1500 hours.

An array of celebrated local artistes across genres who will light up the stage includes Djembe Monks, songbird Tammy Moyo, hip-hop star Holy Ten, The Travellers and The Movement.

On the turntables, there will be wheel spinners DJs Masty, Reverb 7, Naida, Shanku Chante and Ryan Synth who will take turns to rock the potentially explosive concert.

In a statement, Delta Beverages marketing manager Kundayi Mawema said there would be lots of exciting outdoor activities for revellers to participate in with premium prizes to be won.

“We look forward to reconnecting with our most loved and loyal Zambezians in the freedom of the great outdoors at this year’s bonfire event dubbed Ignite,” she said, adding that it was a day not to be missed.

“This year’s event will be centred around a grand spectacle fire-lighting ceremony, where we ignite what is, the country’s largest 10x10m bonfire, in celebration of the mighty and beauty of the great outdoors.”

Beers will be available at pump price and merrymakers can fill up their cooler boxes on site.

“Strictly no alcohol will be allowed into the event and right of admission will be reserved. Event tickets are available at www.clicknpay.africa and on all other Click ‘n Pay platforms for $7 500 for a limited time only. General access tickets will also be available at the gate on the event day. Those interested can check on social media for more details on pricing,” she explained.

She added: “To amplify the Mighty Zambezi Bonfire on our social media platforms we encourage everyone to share our posts and join in with the hashtags #zambezibonfire, #themighty, #ignite and #zimbabwesownlager.”