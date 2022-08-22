Tendai Joe signs global distribution deal

BY AGATHA CHUMA

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean artiste manager and founder of JBross Entertainment Label, Tendai Joe has signed a global distribution deal with The Orchard, an American music and entertainment company.

A subsidiary of Sony Music, The Orchard — headquartered in New York City — specialises in media distribution, marketing and sales.

With a footprint in Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa, JBross offers music distribution, digital marketing, artiste development and management services.

It specialises in amapiano, afropop and limpopo house (bolobedu music).

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, Joe said originality, hard work and vision had helped him to seal such a deal.

“I believe if you are doing the right thing in the industry, big labels will identify you and the more you push, people will notice and you are bound to get massive deals,” he said.

“This distribution deal with The Orchard was part of our goals when we started JBross Entertainment. We felt there was need to build systems and infrastructure to cater for markets major labels often ignore.”

Joe is looking forward to giving artistes from Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Angola among other countries distribution deals with a global reach.

“This is a big deal for me, because now I can bring a distribution service that many producers and artistes could not access directly,” he said, further noting that he was more than delighted because the deal came when he was working on new projects.

“Partnering with The Orchard, positions JBross Entertainment on an international growth path, which will not only give the label an edge, but also help open doors for many young producers and artistes.”

JBross Entertainment Label is home to a talented crop of both producers and artistes among them Andrea the Vocalist, Young DLC, Stanley Nyathi, Juizee No Limits and Master Believe.