Take Money capitalises on bout postponement

BY MAGRETH RUZVIDZO

The World Boxing Council (WBC) Interim Super Bantamweight champion Kudakwashe “Take Money” Chiwandire believes the postponement of her title defence fight has afforded her more time to prepare for the bout.

Chiwandire was set to clash against Mexico’s Zulina Munoz on August 27 before the fight was shifted to October 1 due to irreconcilable scheduling clashes of some key stakeholders.

The 26-year-old is in Johannesburg, South Africa for a two-week training camp and is expected back home this weekend to continue with her preparations.

She said the camp had helped her to train with other boxers and work on areas that need fine tuning before the big day.

“My training camp in South Africa has been helpful as I’m getting female boxers to spar with as well as doing it in the ring, something which I had last experienced in Zambia. So, I’m taking out ring rust,” said Chiwandire.

“It’s not an easy journey because I know that all over the world boxers are hungry for this belt, so I’m training thrice as hard as my opponents for me to keep the belt in the country.

“Postponement is not something new to me so I will only focus on my training to be better every time and to be always ready.”

Chiwandire’s manager and coach Clyde Musonda said they were making the best use of facilities that they lacked back home.

“Now we are focusing more on ring craft and sparring as you know in Zimbabwe we don’t have gyms meant for boxing, so we thought we should do the ring crafts in the actual ring. We are also doing sparring in the ring as she last fought in the ring in Zambia, so working in the ring is good as it gets rid of ring fever and ring rust,” Musonda said.

“So far everything is going on well here in South Africa; we had a chance to meet some Zimbabwe-based boxers and footballers. The postponement of the fight didn’t affect anything as it was postponed by only four weeks. It has actually given us time to prepare ourselves better.”

Follow Magreth on Twitter @MagrethRuzvidzo