Take charge of your space

By Jonah Nyoni

In my life coaching craft, I have observed that most people are not in charge of their lives. They assume there is an external person who has control over their lives, habits, attitudes, or general fate. Some think their happiness comes from external forces or from other people.

Whereas others think they will be happy when they get married, only to discover that marriage is a full-time job. Most people are not enjoying or living the life that they really desire.

Self-limitations

Some people accept life as it comes. They assume everything that happens to them was predestined. As such, they are caught up in self-inflicted jails. Mind-based cocoons have made them to live within the spheres of mediocrity.

They have a fear of delving into their purpose-driven lives. Their minds have registered that if they chose a different life path, they might end up broke or even worse off than their current state.

At times they really have the true mind-picture of what they want to be but because of those fears, they end up living in their small worlds where external factors determine their fate.

Who is tripping you?

True friends help you fulfill your purpose. The question is: Who is tripping you? Or who is helping you? Anyone in your life who does not challenge you to become better might be tripping you.

We need people who challenge us towards greatness. We are four months away from the year 2023, and did your friends help you accomplish something tangible this year? Most people have friends just to party and spend money with.

Now you need friends to help you make money and great ideas. Germany Kent once said, “Don’t hang out with people who are: Ungrateful, unhelpful, unruly, unkindly, unloving, unambitious, unmotivated or make you feel uncomfortable”

Find your true self

The worst thing you can do is to dance to a music tune that you do not love. That won’t give you satisfaction.

Given all the tools, money and resources of your choosing, what would you spend your life doing to create a life that you want? Most people are busy acting on a script that has been written to them by life, friends or family. It is time to write your own script and be the main actor.

Shake off your past

Some people are stuck in their past. Their past mistakes seem to have taken over their lives. Secondly; do not be conditioned by what people say and think about you.

Never live in your past. Yes, life was hard, but it can change. Life was unfair, but still you can re-think, re-tool, re-strategise and re-align your life.

Shake off what you know

Unlearn and relearn. Your grades at your Ordinary Level should not be determining the subject combination you are going to do at Advanced Level.

Your symbols at Advanced Level should not choose for you the degree you are going to do at university. Your deep-seated passions should determine the life you want to live the rest of your life.

School teachers have a big role in the lives of their students. In fact, the same teachers, instead of us celebrating them, we have lived to regret why we listened to them. Because they had a bigger role and influence over our lives, they made us live a life through their eyes.

The role of the teacher should be the one to give me wings to fly. At times people carry theories that they will never use in their lifetime.

Shut up noises

We are entangled in noises that keep us busy, but never going anywhere.

On the other hand, people are caught up in a maze of frustration because they are busy at a job that gives them more stress and the only day they enjoy is when they get their paycheck. Students are busy reading for a course at university that they do not even love.

Get into your purpose

Think and chase after your purpose. We are wired differently and we are made for different purposes.

As the late Myles Munroe (pictured) would say, “Where purpose is not known, abuse is inevitable.”

Your discovery of your true purpose is the key to your fulfillment.

Install updated software

The most important thing you need to change so as to shift your life immediately and have quantum leaps to your results is altering your paradigm. This is the basis or foundation of how you have performed so far in life.

We need to reinstall your mental software to determine your performance and your results in life. Your physical results are a reflection of your inner activity. Your results correspond to your inner patterns or paradigms.

Parting Point

It is time to write your script. It is time to start that business. It is time you aim higher.

This life is yours. This article will end well by using Suzy Kassem’s well-crafted quote. She said, “Make your book of life a musical. Never abandon obligations, but have fun leaving behind a colourful legacy. Never allow anybody to be the composer of your own destiny.

“Take control of your life, and do not allow limitations implanted by society tell you how your music is supposed to sound — or how your book is supposed to be written.”