State opposes Rushwaya’s application for discharge

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THE State yesterday dismissed an application for discharge made by Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, in a case where she faces charges of gold smuggling.

Rushwaya was nabbed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in 2020 in possession of 6kg of gold worth US$366 000 which she allegedly intended to smuggle out of the country.

The ZMF president, who is represented by Peter Patisani, yesterday denied charges that she attempted to bribe airport security personnel after she was nabbed.

“I had no reason to bribe him (Owen Sibanda) considering that Sibanda’s duty is scanning and to see free passage of travellers,” Rushwaya said.

Rushwaya also dismissed State allegations of trying to smuggle gold claiming, as the ZMF president, she knew what was required when exporting gold.

She further said her arrest was intended to embarrass her claiming Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) officials refused to entertain her explanations.

The State however opposed Rushwaya’s application..

Magistrate Learnmore Mapiye postponed the matter to August 11 for ruling.

In 2021, Rushwaya’s ex-aide, Tashinga Nyasha Masinire was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport in South Africa while attempting to smuggle gold worth over US$780 000.