State-assisted funeral for Cont Mhlanga

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday granted a State-assisted funeral to the late theatre doyen, Cont Mhlanga in recognition of his contribution to the creative industry.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda said: “This is in recognition of his great achievements as an internationally-acclaimed playwright, filmmaker and creative director who came as a trailblazer in our country’s creative and cultural industries.”

The celebrated playwright, actor and theatre director succumbed to pneumonia on Monday morning at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

He was 64.

Sibanda said the cultural and creative arts community was left poorer following the death of Mhlanga, one of the country’s most respected icons in the arts sector.

“Only recently, the late had been appointed as a member of the national team for the creation of a strategy for the Zimbabwe film sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mhlanga will be buried on Saturday at his rural home in Lupane, Matabeleland North province.

Said National Arts Council of Zimbabwe executive director, Nicholas Moyo: “A memorial service has been set for Friday at Amakhosi cultural centre. After the service, the body will lie in state on Friday ahead of interment on

Saturday.”

The passing on of Mhlanga has been described as a big loss to the cultural and creative industries in Zimbabwe and beyond.

Many creatives have described the founder of Amakhosi Theatre Productions company as a fountain of knowledge and champion of freedom of expression through art.

Mhlanga, who mentored a number of artists in dance, music, film and theatre, is survived by wife Thembi Ngwabi and six children (three boys and three

girls).

Mourners are gathered at House number 488 Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.