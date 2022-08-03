Six Nigerians arrested over same-sex website scam

Police in the central Nigerian state of Nassarawa have arrested six people on suspicion of operating a fraudulent dating site for same-sex couples.

The suspects are said to have used the site to woo their victims before robbing them.

The arrests followed a complaint by a victim who alleged that his nude photos were taken, with a threat to publish them on social media if he did not give them money.

The incident was reported in Masaka, in Karu local government area, bordering the capital Abuja.

State police spokesman Ramhan Nansel told the BBC that the suspects – four men and two women – allegedly posted pictures of would-be same-sex seekers and invited interested individuals for arranged dates through a match-making process.

They would then defraud the victims or forcefully take away their belongings and blackmail them into silence.

The police said the suspects would be charged after investigations have been concluded.

Nigeria criminalises same-sex relationships, imposing up to 14 year jail term for offenders.- BBC