Sheasham on the cusp of promotion

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Sheasham coach John Nyikadzino says they are not leaving anything to chance when they take on Loss Control in the Zifa Central Region Division One game that could seal their promotion to the Castle Lager Premier League this weekend.

The Construction Boys require at least a draw to seal their promotion, as they are three points clear of nearest rivals TelOne going into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

Still haunted by the 2019 season nightmare when they looked well on course to lift the title before it was snatched right under their noses by Whawha right at the finishing line, Nyikadzino wants to make sure.

“We haven’t won the title yet so we remain focused on the job at hand,” Nyikadzino said.

“We need a result in that match and we will only celebrate after that. We are working on the psychological aspect of the game because our players have been under a lot of pressure in recent games.”

Sheasham have 57 points while second-placed TelOne are on 54 points but with a vastly superior goal difference.

Defeat for Sheasham could see former TelOne bouncing back into the top flight if they beat Vumbachikwe.

Nyikadzino’s side moved to the brink of the title after their 2-0 win over MSU last week, a result which the coach admits was very crucial.

“That win was a huge step towards what we want to achieve, that is to win the title,” Nyikadzino said.

“It was a big win for us but we are not celebrating yet. Like I said, there is still a lot of work to be done ahead of the final match of the season. Even when you look at the chances that we missed, it was all because of a lot of pressure. We also need to calm the players because some of them are now over excited.”

