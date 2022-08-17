SADC honours Mugabe

By Staff Reporter

The late former President Robert Mugabe was one of the founding fathers who were honoured during the ongoing Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) summit in Democratic Republic of Congo.

Former first lady Grace Mugabe received the honour before posing for photos with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other dignitaries.

Sadc honours its Founding Fathers. Former First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe,

received the award for the late former President Robert Gabriel Mugabe. The awards are a way of honouring & saying thank you to the SADC pioneers for setting the foundations for a common future for the region. pic.twitter.com/j4RS5WcfBe — Presidential Communications Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 (@DeptCommsZW) August 17, 2022

