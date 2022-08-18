Sabastian Magacha returns with I am Favoured album

BY AGATHA CHUMA

AWARD winning gospel musician Sabastian Magacha will on Saturday launch his seventh album I am Favoured at Harare International Conference Centre.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style Magacha said the album is a combination of new and his yesteryear singles.

“The 11-track album has such songs as Mamero, featuring comedian Madam Boss, Shaina which I did with Herman and Abraham, I recorded with Avondale Primary School,” he said.

“I believe God has favoured me in so many ways hence the album I am Favoured was more of a personal title. I am not just personalising it to myself, but I wanted everyone to personalise the songs and speak a blessing over their lives by prophesying the prophetic words, I am favoured.”

The Ridza Bhosvo hitmaker is expecting a full house at the launch that will be characterised by performances from different artistes.

“It is almost three years since I released an album. Saturday is the day I have been waiting to give a sizzling performance. Also, it has been 20 years of ministering the word through music which gives me more reason to celebrate,” he added.

Magacha urged people never give up, but rather keep on pushing and believing it will happen as they are favoured.

Among the artistes to perform at the launch are Mambo Dhuterere, Gemma Griffiths, Jah Prayzah, Madam Boss, Herman, Mudiwa hood, Mathias Mhere, Tinashe Magacha, Zimpraise Choir and Dorcas Moyo.

Magacha’s discography consists of six albums namely: Back to Sender, Tomudana, Baba Ndinokutendai, Tinaye, Faithful God, Wonerwai Jeso and Mapostori.

