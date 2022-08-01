Robbers pounce on Mukuru in Byo

BY NIZBERT MOYO

ROBBERS wielding AK47 rifles yesterday morning pounced on Mukuru money transfer offices at corner Herbert Chitepo Street and 13th Avenue in Bulawayo.

The armed robbers arrived at the offices at around 0900 hours in the morning, ordering people who were queuing for foreign currency services to lie down before getting away with bags of cash.

They allegedly went away with thousands of dollars that were being delivered by a security company vehicle.

“I was queuing for money at Mukuru and all of a sudden armed men emerged and forced us all to lie down. There was a cash delivery vehicle which had arrived, and they took the bags and fired shots in the air before fleeing from the scene with the bags,” a witness said.

Bulawayo police confirmed the robbery, but said they were still investigating the issue.

Witnesses said the robbery happened movie style, and very quickly that it was difficult to comprehend what was happening.

They said the robbers were wearing balaclavas and gloves.